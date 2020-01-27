Howard Financial Services LTD. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,209,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,434,000 after purchasing an additional 201,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $65.27 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.