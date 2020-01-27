HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 19,918 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 526,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.