HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 19,918 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 526,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
HTGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.
The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.
About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
