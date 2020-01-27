Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.31.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $9.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.91. 1,294,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $376.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

