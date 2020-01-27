I/O Coin Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $3,278.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.01301602 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,945,599 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

