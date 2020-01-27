IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 119.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,850 shares during the period. IAA comprises 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.07% of IAA worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,867,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.62. 11,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,787. IAA has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

