IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 363,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,310,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after buying an additional 65,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.10.

IAC stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.38. The stock had a trading volume of 885,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,020. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.89.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

