IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading Up 11.8%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (CVE:IB) was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 78,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 31,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

