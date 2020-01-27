IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 774,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $120,487.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get IDT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of IDT by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth $436,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 172.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDT by 43.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 93,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,116. IDT has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $197.70 million, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.09.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.25 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 0.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDT. ValuEngine raised IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.