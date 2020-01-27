IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.36

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 1690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get IES alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $559.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IES by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IES by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IES by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IES by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.