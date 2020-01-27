ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $891,061.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002945 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,608,441 coins and its circulating supply is 16,608,443 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

