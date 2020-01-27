Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 87,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. 8,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $79.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.82. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

