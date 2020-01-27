Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Shares Down 4.8%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) shares fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79, 7,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,206,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -2.58.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 955,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.66% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

