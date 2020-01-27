Insider Buying: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Buys 3,400 Shares of Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.91. 4,545,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $92.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

