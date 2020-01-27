Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells 46,824 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $433,122.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NG traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,363. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,971.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

