Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in United Rentals by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 370.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 92,430 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,076,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $8,501,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $8,373,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $5.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.27. 1,519,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,305,048.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

