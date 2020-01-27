Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $130,000 Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 77,215 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,400. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $220,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,280.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,684 shares of company stock worth $895,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.