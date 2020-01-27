Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $155,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,958 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,686,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,329,000 after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in General Motors by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in General Motors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in General Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,351,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. General Motors has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

