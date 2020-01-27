Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 13,159 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $292,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SSO traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.59. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $161.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2685 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.