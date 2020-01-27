Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 21,852 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,852 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter worth about $948,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

