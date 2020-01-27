Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 26,273 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,273 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD traded down $5.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,284. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $72.62 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0499 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

