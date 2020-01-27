Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INTC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $66.65. 8,206,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,879,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,518,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $264,189,000 after buying an additional 1,125,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.