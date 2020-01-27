Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.00-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $742-742 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.87 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

IPAR traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 46,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,647. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $230,871.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $80,209.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

