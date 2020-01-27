Interactive Financial Advisors Acquires 3,893 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of BAB stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $32.67. 2,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,525. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $33.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0936 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

