Interactive Financial Advisors Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.6% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83.

