Interactive Financial Advisors Has $9.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.33. 114,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.78. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

