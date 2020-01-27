Interactive Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 685.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 271,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 237,226 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.51. 3,194,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,734. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

