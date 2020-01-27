Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases 3,004 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.16. 448,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,600. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $240.63 and a 52 week high of $305.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.