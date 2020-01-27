Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 1,221 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after purchasing an additional 862,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,111,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 447.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 108,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 88,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,476. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

