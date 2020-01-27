Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 65,697 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,697 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,561. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $96.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

