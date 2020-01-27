Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.32 on Monday, hitting $283.76. The company had a trading volume of 881,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,538. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.69 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

