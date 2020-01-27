Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock traded down $21.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $567.50. 1,492,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,317. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $592.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.