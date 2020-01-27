Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.53, approximately 1,035 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.
Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRA)
BLDRS Index Funds Trust is a unit investment Trust. The Trust consists of four separate investment portfolios, including BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (Asia), BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (Developed Markets), BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (Emerging Markets) and BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (Europe).
