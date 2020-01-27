Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.53, approximately 1,035 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRA)

BLDRS Index Funds Trust is a unit investment Trust. The Trust consists of four separate investment portfolios, including BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund (Asia), BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (Developed Markets), BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (Emerging Markets) and BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (Europe).

