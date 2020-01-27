Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Holdings Boosted by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,742,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,305,000 after buying an additional 528,117 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,013,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 502,236 shares during the period. Tlwm acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 374,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 358,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 255,309 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.26 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

