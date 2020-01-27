Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Stock Position Increased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.88. 79,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,487. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

