Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $219.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,875,104. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $160.99 and a 52 week high of $225.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.