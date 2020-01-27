Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stock Position Boosted by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 8.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $17,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3789 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

