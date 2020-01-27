Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 319,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 51,405 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $823,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 337,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 129,250 shares in the last quarter.

VRP opened at $25.93 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

