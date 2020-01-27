Investors Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded down $2.74 on Monday, reaching $179.47. The company had a trading volume of 622,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,804. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $184.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day moving average of $170.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.