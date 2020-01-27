Investors Financial Group LLC Invests $424,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $209.34. 3,385,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,427. The company has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average is $206.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

