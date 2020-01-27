Investors Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $163.51. 18,475,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,762,061. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

