Investors Financial Group LLC Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 76,377 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 281,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 210,980 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.