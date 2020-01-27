iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZB) Trading Down 2.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZB) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.08, approximately 702 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60.

