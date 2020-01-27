IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ IRCP opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.92. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 212.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

