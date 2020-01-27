iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,925,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,530. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.64 and a 1-year high of $148.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.