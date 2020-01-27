iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,402,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,642 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $221,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,919,000 after buying an additional 1,691,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,802,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,170 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.