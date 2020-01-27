iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Decreased by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,147 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 16.4% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $76,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. 8,411,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

