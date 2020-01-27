iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262,047 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

