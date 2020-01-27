iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Raised by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 10.6% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 884,284 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19.

