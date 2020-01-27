iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Trading Down 2.2%

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)’s stock price were down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $33.87, approximately 19,332 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

