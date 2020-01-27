iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Position Trimmed by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,459,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,371,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,434,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

